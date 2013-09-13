Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Industrial Valves and Actuators market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86 percent over the period 2012-2016. The increasing demand for flow control equipment is one of the key factors contributing to its market growth. The Global Industrial Valves and Actuator market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of automatic valves. However, increasing competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Industrial Valves and Actuator Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Valves and Actuators market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Kitz Corp., and Tyco International Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141998/global-industrial-valves-and-actuators-market-2012-2016.html