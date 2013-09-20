Global Industrial Valves and Actuators Market:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Global Industrial Valves And Actuators Market 2012-2016



Global Industrial Valves and Actuators market to grow at a CAGR of 5.86 percent over the period 2012-2016. The increasing demand for flow control equipment is one of the key factors contributing to its market growth. The Global Industrial Valves and Actuator market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of automatic valves. However, increasing competition among vendors could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Industrial Valves and Actuator Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Industrial Valves and Actuators market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., Kitz Corp., and Tyco International Ltd.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size & Forecast



7. Product Segmentation

7.1 Quarter Turn Valves

Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Multi Turn Valves

Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Automatic Valves

Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Actuators

Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Five Forces Analysis



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