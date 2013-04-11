Global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market 2012 - 2016 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services market to grow at a CAGR of 10.02 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in sources of industrial waste generation. The Global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services market has also been witnessing the rising need to reduce hazard caused from waste emissions. However, the increase in methods of dumping industrial waste could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the APAC region, and the EMEA regioSn; it also covers the Global Industrial Waste Recycling and Services market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Veolia Environmental Services North America Corp., Suez Environnement Co. SA, Waste Management Inc., Befesa Medio Ambiente S.A., REMONDIS AG & Co. KG, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., EnviroServ Waste Management Pty. Ltd., Republic Services Inc., and Abengoa SA



Other vendors mentioned in the report are A.S.A. Abfall Service AG, ALBA plc and Co. KG AA, Amita Holdings Co. Ltd., Biffa Waste Services Ltd., Buhck Umweltservices GmbH and Co. KG, Cementos Polpaico SA, China Boqi Environmental SOL, China Industrial Waste Management Inc., China Metal Recycling Ltd., Clean Harbors Inc., Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd., CMA Corp Ltd., CNIM Group, Cristalerias De Chile SA, Daiseki Co. Ltd., Descont SA, DOWA Eco-System Co. Ltd., Ecotechprom, EcoWise Waste Management Co., Effwa Infra and Research, Essencis Solucoes Ambientais SA, FCC Recycling Ltd. (WRG), Gerdau SA, GFL Environmental Corp.,



Gumsung Tech Co. Ltd., Haztec Tec. e Plan. Ambiental S.A., Holcim Ltd., IL&FS Environment Infrastructure and Services Ltd., Insun Environmental New Technology Co., JFE Kankyo Corp., Keppel Integrated Engineering Group Ltd., Korean Environment Technology Co. Ltd., Lasea SA, Lassila and Tikanoja OYJ, Lobbe Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Miller Waste Systems Inc., Miyama Inc., NEC Corp., Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd., Recycla Chile S.A, Resources Co. Ltd., Safe Technologies Inc., Sandesol SA, Sembcorp Industries Ltd., Shanks Group plc, Stericycle Inc., Takeei Co. Ltd., Tomra Sorting Solutions (TITECH), Transpacific Industries Group, UPL Environmental Engineers Ltd., Van Gansewinkel Groep B.V., Vauche Group, Viridor Ltd., WAP Ambiental, and Waste Connections Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



