Global Industry Analysis and Forecast of Acetaldehyde Market -Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The global value of the acetaldehyde market in terms of production is estimated to reach 1.33 million tons towards the end of 2012. Asia Pacific is the global leader for the acetaldehyde market with China holding the world’s largest manufacturer’s tag. The Asia Pacific region is followed by the European and the North American regions. Acetaldehyde market growth is on a downward slope for the North American and the European regions, however, the Asia Pacific region is experiencing an indolent growth.



The manufacturers are coming up with more commercially viable processes to produce organic acids such as the Acetic acid. Such processes are substituting the use of acetaldehydes, and so are restraints for the acetaldehyde market. The facts that acetaldehyde is an air pollutant, is toxic and is carcinogen, adds value to the acetaldehyde market restraints list. Implementation of rigorous R&D initiatives to come up with technologically advanced and innovative processes might help ensuring a positive CAGR for the acetaldehyde market in the future.



Acetaldehyde or CH3CHO is a naturally existent compound. Acetaldehyde is majorly produced using the Wacker process. Acetaldehyde has a characteristic pungent odor and is colorless. It is used to produce organic chemicals such as acetic acid.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



