Global Industry Analysis of Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market - Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast - 2018

An electrocardiograph is a non-invasive diagnostic device which is used in measuring the electrical activity of the heart. It is primarily used for the detection of cardiac problems in the patient. The global diagnostic electrocardiograph (DECG) market will undergo fair growth in the near future owing to factors such as the need for early detection of diseases, rise in incidence of lifestyle related diseases and increase in the standard of healthcare services. Due to improvements in the field of medical technology, errors in diagnosis of diseases have been considerably reduced.



Browse Report : http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/diagnostic-electrocardiograph-market.html



This has induced the demand for more sophisticated and efficient diagnostic equipment all across the globe. This has also paved the way for early diagnosis among patients thus successfully saving many lives. With rising emphasis on preventive medicine, DECG is becoming a significant part of the diagnosis process. Better communication processes, improvement in accuracy and innovative designs bearing low power circuits have enabled the creation of better and efficacious DECG devices.



The global DECG market will undergo steady growth from 2012 to 2018 due to continuous rise in the incidences of cardiac diseases. Geographically, North America is the current leader in the DECG market in terms of demand and revenue generation and is followed by Europe. With a boom in general healthcare services, increase in the local patient pool and medical tourism, countries like India and China will also see massive growth in the given period of forecast.



Some of the market players in this industry are Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Mortara Instruments, Schiller AG, Cardiac Science Corp., Spacelabs Healthcare and others.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



