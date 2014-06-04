Global Industry Analysis on Enterprise Content Management Market - Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "Enterprise Content Management Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



Enterprise content management (ECM) is related to storing and organizing the documents as well as other contents related to different processes of an organization. ECM strategies and tools allow the management of an unstructured information of an organization. ECM streamline access to different records through full text search and keyword search that allows employees to get the information they need from their desktops within few seconds instead searching paper records or multiple applications.



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Content management includes web content management (WCM), ECM, media acess managemtn and content syndication. ECM is the collection of various infrastructure components that include all document related technologies and fit into multi-laer model for delivering, managing and handling structured data as well as unstructured information jointly. ECM is one of the basic components of the e-business application area. ECM manages alln the information of WCM and also covers needs as an universal repository.



Some of the major factors driving this market are need to minimize the cost of information management for the enterprise, need to increase efficiency, improve control of information. However, Cost is the major factor restraining the market growth.



The market for ECM is segmented on the basis of different end users such as healthcare, retail, banking and financials, government, insurance, retail, telecommunications, transportation, energy and utilities and among others. Furthermore ECM market is segmented on the basis of type into on-premise ECM, SaaS (Software as a Service) ECM and Hybrid ECM. Geographically the market for ECM is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.



ECM combines components that can be used as a stand alone systems without incorporated into an enterprise wide system. The five technologies and components defined by AIIM (Association for Information and Image Management) were manage, capture, preserve, store and deliver.



Companies such as IBM, Atos, T- Systems, Deloitte, IMC, Integro, General Networks, Image Tech Systems, TACG, ECM Universe, Pyramid Solutions, App Tier, Cabeus, Bright Star and RGB Projects are some of the key players for enterprise content management market.



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