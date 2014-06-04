Global Industry Analysis on White Biotechnology Market - Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Transparency Market Research Reports incorporated a definite business overview and investigation inclines on "White Biotechnology Market". This report likewise incorporates more illumination about fundamental review of the business including definitions, requisitions and worldwide business sector industry structure.



White biotechnology often known as industrial biotechnology is used for applications in processing and production of materials, energy and chemicals. White biotechnology uses microbes and enzymes to produce products in the field of chemistry, paper & pulp, energy, textiles, pharmaceutical, bio-plastics, bio-polymer and personal care industries.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/white-biotechnology-market.html



Government regulations specific to green products and rising demand for green products from chemical industry are expected to drive the market. Governments in developed countries are forcing companies to use bio-based products as they are eco-friendly and have no waste. Further, volatility in crude oil prices and supply is expected to drive the white biotechnology market as bio-based products are being developed. In addition factors such as low carbon emissions and fast rate of technology development are expected to fuel the market. However the cost of technology and genetically modified organisms related issues are expected to hamper the market growth. Growing applications of white biotechnology in development of biomaterials, bio-composite and bio-plastics is expected to provide immense opportunities for the players in this market. Bio-diesel is used as a raw material for synthesis of polymers, resins, and other chemical materials, which is expected to fuel the market in the near future.



North America region had the largest share in white biotechnology market owing to rising demand of green products and government support for research and development activities. Government and big companies are funding the research in biotechnology field to develop new technologies which are eco-friendly. Asia Pacific was the second largest contributor of this market, with rise in awareness of eco-friendly products and acceptance of biologically synthesized products. Europe was the growing with slower pace and is expected to remain slow growing in the near future.



Browse More Research Report on Biotechnology Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/biotechnology-market-reports-18.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.



Contact Us:

Sheela AK

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/

Browse Market Research Report:- http://marketingfirmblog.wordpress.com/

http://marketsresearchreports.wordpress.com/