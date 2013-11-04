Global Industry Animal Feed Enzymes Market - Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Animal feed enzymes improve the nutritional value of feed and enhance the digestibility of the feed. They are categorized according to the substrate that they act upon. Broadly they are classified as carbohydrases, proteases, and phytase. Phytase accounts for more than 50% of the total feed enzyme production. Feed enzymes helps in extracting more nutrients from the feed and helps in reducing animal waste, hence protecting the environment as it lowers phosphorus and nitrogen in animal excreta.



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The increasing consumption of meat on a global scale is driving the animal feed enzymes market. Reducing the feed cost is the critical factor for using feed enzyme. Other factors which are propelling the growth of the feed enzymes market include increasing awareness regarding meat quality and safety, recent outbreaks of livestock diseases and increasing global meat consumption owing to changing lifestyle and an increase in disposable incomes in developing countries. Mushrooming supermarkets and hypermarkets is also indirectly increasing the demand for meat retail resulting in the growth of feed enzymes.



Feed ingredients, animal genetics, disease challenges and consumer demand are just some of the factors that are constantly changing and providing new challenges for the feed enzyme industry. New market segments such as aquaculture and the dairy sector will open up further opportunities for these enzymes. The feed enzyme market is consolidated as top five players accounts for more than 50% of the total animal feed enzyme production. Some of the leading participants in the feed enzyme industry are Danisco Animal Nutrition, BASF, Adisseo, Novozymes, Alltech, Beldem, Kemin, and AB Vista.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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