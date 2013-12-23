Global Industry Flavored and Functional Water Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: Research and Markets

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Flavored And Functional Water Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 – 2019



Flavored water is a category of bottled mineral, spring or purified water containing flavours. The functional water is a derivative of flavored water with added functional ingredients such as botanicals, vitamins, minerals and oxygen. These types of drinks do not contain caffeine, colour, carbonation or preservatives. The growing health concern of the masses, which is making them refrains from consuming carbonated or artificial flavored drinks, acts as major driving factor for the industry. These drinks are priced similar to the carbonated drinks, which reduces the switching cost of the consumer, thus increasing the attractiveness of these drinks.



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The common flavours in the flavored and functional waters market are orange, apple, cherry, lemon, peach and mixed. Asia Pacific has been emerging as a strong market registering double digit growth in 2012. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Nestle, Danone, Coca Cola and PepsiCo.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

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