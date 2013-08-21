Global Industry Forecast in Real Time Network Monitoring Tool Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Global Real Time Network Monitoring Tool market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market is the improved network maintenance facilitated by these solutions. The Global Real Time Network Monitoring Tool market has also been witnessing increasing customization of products. However, increasing threat from network management solutions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Real Time Network Monitoring Tool Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Real Time Network Monitoring Tool market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include HP Co., IBM Corp., NetScout Systems Inc., and SolarWinds Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Argent Software Inc., BMC Software Inc., CA Technologies Inc., Gigamon Systems LLC, Ipswitch Inc., Neon Enterprise Software Inc., Netikus.net Ltd., National Instruments Corp., Numara Software Inc., Paessler AG, Quest Software Inc., TNT Software Inc., and Zoho Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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