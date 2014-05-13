Global Industry Guide : Aerospace & Defense

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Introduction

Global Aerospace & Defense industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



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Features and benefits



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Leading company profiles reveal details of key ice cream market players’ global operations and financial performance



Compares data from France, Germany, Japan, UK, US, Europe, Asia-Pacific, alongside individual chapters on each country



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Highlights

The global aerospace & defense market had total revenues of $1,167.7bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% between 2009 and 2013.



The defense segment was the market's most lucrative in 2013, with total revenues of $780.9bn, equivalent to 66.9% of the market's overall value



The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 1.8% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $1,279.2bn by the end of 2018.



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