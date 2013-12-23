Global Industry Independent Lubricant Manufacturers Market Research Report 2013 - 2019: Market Overview

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Independent lubricant manufacturers primarily do not have their own refineries. They purchase base oils from major oil suppliers and then blend these oils with additives to make lubricants for industrial manufacturing customers and automobile makers. These lubricant manufacturers generally purchase raw materials from the open market (the chemical and oleo-chemical industry).Independent lubricant manufacturers mainly concentrate on manufacturing and marketing of lubricants and on specialties and niche business.



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This research study analyzes the market size of lubricants manufactured by independent lubricant manufacturers in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Kilo tons). The independent lubricant manufacturers market has been segmented on the basis of product and geography in order to provide a holistic picture of the market. Market data for all segments has been provided on a regional level for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 considering 2012 as the base year.



Key product segments analyzed and estimated in this study include industrial and automotive lubricants depending upon their application in the respective end-use industries. Regional data has been provided; it comprises product segment data for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), respectively.



This report also includes Porter’s five forces model analysis, value chain analysis, and market attractiveness analysis by product segment. Key independent lubricant manufacturers include Fuchs Petrolub AG, Lubricants, AddinolLube Oil GmbH, Pentosin, Motul, SCT-Mannol, Liqui Moly GmbH, Unil-Opal, Carlube, SRS Gmbh, Red Line, Amsoiland Torco. The report provides an overview of these companies followed by their financial revenue, business strategies, and recent developments accompanied by their product portfolio.



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The research provides detailed analysis of independent manufacturers dealing in lubricants, trend analysis and demand forecast by geography. The price for lubricants is volatile in nature and changes depending upon the application and the type of end use market. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies, winning imperatives for them by segmenting the independent lubricant manufacturers market as below:



Independent Lubricant ManufacturersMarket: Product Segment Analysis



Industrial Lubricants

Automotive Lubricants



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Independent Lubricant ManufacturersMarket: Regional Analysis



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW (Rest of the World)



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Chapter One BOPP Laminating Film Industry Overview



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Chapter Four BOPP Laminating Film Development Policy and Plan



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Chapter One Hydraulic(oil) press Industry Overview



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Chapter Eight Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis



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Chapter Ten Hydraulic(oil) press Industry Development Trend



Chapter Eleven Hydraulic(oil) press Industry Development Proposals



Chapter Twelve Hydraulic(oil) press New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis



Chapter Thirteen Global and China Hydraulic(oil) press Industry Research Conclusions

Tables and Figures



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