Global Industry Orthobiologics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: Market Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Orthobiology is a branch of science that develops bone and tissue replacement materials for skeletal and tissue healing. Orthobiologics has been gaining popularity since it provides accelerated healing, faster recovery and reduction in number of hospital visits. A rise in the incidence of arthritis and geriatric population has triggered the growth of this market. Moreover, increase in obesity rate coupled with rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures has created a considerable demand for bone graft substitutes. In addition, technological advancements, growing patient awareness, rising incidences of road accidents and rising participation in sports related activities has considerably augmented the growth of this market.



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The research report on orthobiologics provides detailed analysis of the global market and helps in understanding the driving forces responsible for the growth of this market. The report discusses the market of orthobiologics on the basis of different orthobiologic products and applications. The product segment comprises allografts, demineralized bone matrix (DBM), bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), viscosupplementation, synthetic bone graft substitutes, stem cell based products and machined bone. The application segment is classified into spinal fusion, trauma and reconstructive surgeries. Market size estimates and forecasts for the period 2011 to 2019 have been provided for each of the segments, in terms of USD million, using 2012 as the base year. The CAGR (%) of each market segment for the forecast period 2013 to 2019 has been provided along with market size estimations.



The market has also been segmented geographically into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW), and the respective market sizes and forecasts have been provided for each of these regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining growth of the global orthobiologics market, and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section also features a detailed market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s five force analysis for the orthobiologics market.



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The market players are profiled on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. Some of the major players profiled in this report include Medtronic, Inc., Stryker Corporation., DePuySythes, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Orthofix, Inc., and others.



The global orthobiologicsmarket is segmented into the following categories:



OrthobiologicsMarket, by Products

- Allografts

- Machined Bones

- Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

- Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs)

- Viscosupplementation

- Stem Cell Therapy

- Synthetic Bone Substitutes



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OrthobiologicsMarket, by Applications

- Spinal Fusion

- Trauma

- Reconstructive Surgery

Orthobiologics Market, by Geography

- North America

- Europe

- Asia-Pacific

- RoW



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