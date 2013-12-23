Global Industry Prenatal and New-Born Genetic Testing Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: Market Study Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Prenatal And New-Born Genetic Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 – 2019



Prenatal diagnosis or prenatal testing is performed for checking the diseases in a fetus or embryo before it is born. Although most of pregnancies end giving birth to a healthy baby but there remains chances where a child patient is born with defects. Hence, the primary aim of the test refers to the detection of birth defects such as Down syndrome, chromosomal abnormalities, neural tube defects and genetic diseases. In addition, diseases such as sickle cell anemia, thalassemia, cystic fibrosis are others are also identified using prenatal diagnosis. Sometimes tests are done to determine high risk pregnancies early so that a delivery can be scheduled accordingly. Presently, prenatal testing is also performed for determining the characteristics generally not related to birth defects. Prenatal diagnosis is performed primarily for two reasons that include timely execution of medical or surgical treatment and to give parents the chance for abortion at an early stage. For, instance an ultrasound performed at 18 to 20 days of pregnancy can detect many physical changes.



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Blood tests are done for performing new born screening. Through new born screening many disorders can be treated at an early stage. Level of phenylketonuria is (PKU) is checked through blood test. PKU is a genetic disorder that is caused by the mutation in the gene for hepatic enzyme that is necessary to metabolize the amino acids. Hence if PKU is left untreated then it might cause mental impairment. Moreover, thyroid level is also checked, because hypothyroidism leads to disability in the growth. Down’s syndrome is a commonly occurring genetic disease that can be identified through prenatal testing. Amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling is performed to examine the number of chromosomes.



Prenatal testing and newborn screening market is witnessing a considerable rise owing to rise in genetic disorders. Early diagnosis can avoid the complications with the help of prompt treatment. However, there are disparities related to the tests that are restraining the growth of this market. Major players capturing the market space include Genzyme Genetics, Biogen, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG and others.



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