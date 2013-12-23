Global Industry Pressure Relief Devices Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019: New Released Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Pressure Relief Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 – 2019



Pressure relief devices mould around the patients’ body to distribute their weight or relieve pressure over bony areas and are majorly used in patients that are at risk of developing pressure ulcers or pressure issues in middle ear. Some of the highly advanced pressure relief devices are designed such that they remove pressure from different areas of the body at regular intervals. Various pressure-relieving devices are currently available in the market which are placed on top of a mattress and aim at pressure redistribution. These devices are made up of different material and differ in their mechanisms.



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The global market for pressure relief devices is categorized as follows:

Product type

Low-tech devices

Standard foam mattresses

Alternative foam mattresses/overlays

Gel filled mattresses/ overlays

Foam filled mattresses/ overlays

Fiber filled mattresses/ overlays

Air filled mattresses

High-tech devices

Alternative pressure devices

Air fluidized devices

Low air loss devices

Turning beds/ frames

Applications

Pressure ulcers treatment

Middle ear pressure treatment

North America dominates the global pressure relieving devices market and is followed by Europe. Increase in aging population and well established reimbursement policies are the major drivers for the growth in demand for pressure relieving devices in these regions. In addition, emerging economies of Asia such as China, India, Russia and Latin American and Middle Eastern countries are expected to show rapid growth in this market due to factors such as rise in awareness, improvement in healthcare infrastructure and large pool of under-served patients.



One of the major drivers responsible for the growth of pressure relief devices market is increase in baby boomer population worldwide demanding increased need in healthcare sector. Other factors driving the pressure relief devices market growth include increase in demand for medical devices due to improved health infrastructure in hospitals, clinics and pathology labs, enhanced funding by government agencies and rise in awareness of the diseases amongst the general population. Dicey medical insurance policies and poor regulatory structure especially in less developed countries may pose challenge to the growth of pressure relief devices market.



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Some of the key players contributing to the pressure relief devices market include BSN Medical, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., ArjoHuntleigh, Paramount Bed Co. Ltd., 3M Health Care Ltd., Kinetic Concepts, Inc., Invacare Corporation, MediUSA, Inc., Stryker Corporation and TriLine Medical LLC.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

This report provides comprehensive analysis of



Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

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It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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