Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market to Rise Promisingly Owing to Increasing Demand, Supply, Growth Rate, and Future Scope 2020 to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market report presents a detailed analysis of the inertial measurement unit market, primarily focusing on the growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It also throws light on the market segmentation with the base figure, forecast figure, and CAGR. The report lists the names of significant players in the inertial measurement unit market and the key strategies adopted by them for maintaining healthy competition in the market. The report can be bought from the company website.



Rising Demand for Navigation Accuracy Will Promote Market Growth



The most significant factor promoting the inertial measurement unit market growth is the rising demand for aircraft. Thus, the rising number of smartphone production with high volume frequency is also anticipated to help increase the overall inertial measurement unit market size during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising demand for navigation accuracy is likely to bode well for the market in the long run. Furthermore, the rising penetration of augmented and virtual reality technologies in various industries is expected to increase the inertial measurement unit market share during the forecast period.



Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/inertial-navigation-system-ins-market-102849



On the flip side, the complexities related to high-end inertial measurement units may pose a challenge to the overall inertial measurement unit market size. Nevertheless, the rise in capital investments is likely to create lucrative inertial measurement unit market growth opportunities in the long run.



Key Players Inertial Measurement Unit Market:-

-Safran Electronics & Defense

-Lord Microstrain

-Honeywell

-Trimble Navigation

-General Electric

-Teledyne Technologies

-Vectornav Technologies

-Bosch

-Thales

-Gladiator Technologies

-STMicroelectronics

-And Others



Presence of Well-established Consumer Electronic Business to Help Asia Pacific Dominate Market



Geographically, Asia Pacific will enjoy the dominant inertial measurement unit market share during the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of firmly established electronics industry in nations such as South Korea, China, and others, since IMUs are the crucial components in consumer electronic products. Additionally, the presence of smartphone manufacturing companies such as Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo in South Korea and China have helped these nations emerge as the leading consumers of electronic products. This, coupled with the fact that this region also stands base to major aircraft manufacturing companies such as Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation and COMAC, is also helping this region continue its dominance in the forecast period as well.



Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/inertial-navigation-system-ins-market-102849



Major Highlights of Report:-

-Extensive analysis on each segment sectors and factors.

-A country-wise analysis of the segments and sub-segments of the market.

-The report consists of a vast amount of data industry research, product demand, sales, size, share and revenue assessment.

-Comprehensive analysis on Growth factors, opportunities, restrains opportunity and drivers.

-Complete assessment of the Porters Five Forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry.

-Drivers and opportunities are evaluated to highlight the top factors responsible for market growth.



Strategies to Introduce Driverless Vehicles will Further Intensify Market Competition



Inertial measurement unit market manufacturers are emphasizing on advanced technology IMUs since sensor manufacturer ACEINNA launched their new open-source Inertial Measurement Unit Sensor used for autonomous offroad, construction, and agricultural vehicle applications. Additionally, the company Honeywell developed HG1700 installed on an extensive range of UAVs, weaponry, and stabilized platform. Other players operating in this market are trying to adopt other strategies such as developing driverless vehicles, increasing investments, introducing advanced technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, and others.



Some of the key industry developments in the inertial measurement unit market are:-



-2016 – A contract was signed between Systron Donner Inertial (SDI) and Rockwell Collins for an inertial measurement unit (IMU) on the new Boeing 777X IFCE (Integrated Flight Control Electronics) fly-by-wire system.



-2018 – A major U.S. prime contractor in the defense sector and EMCORE signed an agreement for designing an innovative inertial measurement unit for airborne navigation applications and line-of-sight stabilization.



-2019 – An open-source IMU sensor called OpenIMU300RI was launched by a sensor manufacturer ACEINNA. This sensor will help in agricultural vehicle applications, autonomous off-road, and construction.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report With TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/inertial-navigation-system-ins-market-102849



Key Questions Answered:

-Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

-What are the key demands and trends shaping the market?

-What are the key opportunities in the market?

-What are the key companies operating in the market?

-Which company accounted for the highest market share?

-What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

-What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

-Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

-What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?



About Us:-

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:-

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs