Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- The latest report on "Infant Formula Ingredients Market (Type - Carbohydrates, Oils & Fats, Proteins, Vitamins & Minerals, Prebiotics, and Other Types; Application - Growing-up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula, and Specialty; Form - Powder, and Liquid & Semi-liquid; Source - Organic, and Inorganic): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global infant formula ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Urbanization, Increasing Double Parent Income is Helping to Grow the Demand of the Infant Formula Ingredients Market



The growing urbanization, increasing double parent income is helping to grow the demand of the infant formula ingredients market around the world. Further, the lack of different type of healthy food during the pregnancy in the developing and underdeveloped countries are forcing them to feed their children infant formula ingredients market.



However, the side effects of the excessive consumption of the Infant Formula Ingredients Market to the children are hampering the growth of this market in the short term. Moreover, the growing urbanization and working opportunities for women in developing countries are expected to boost the demand for these products in the near future.



Infant Formula Ingredients Industry: Segmentation



The global infant formula ingredients market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, and source. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include carbohydrates, oils & fats, proteins, vitamins & minerals, prebiotics, and other types. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include growing-up milk, standard infant formula, follow-on formula, and specialty. On the basis of form, the sub-markets include powder, and liquid & semi-liquid. On the basis of source, the sub-markets include organic and inorganic



North America is the Largest Player of the Infant Formula Ingredients Market



Geographically, the Infant-formula-ingredients market is divided into four regions namely, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest player in the infant formula ingredients market, owing to the presence of a large number of the leading companies who are dealing in the infant formula business. Further, the presence of the double income parent group, who are not able to provide breastfeed to their child for the early six months is boosting the growth of these products in this region. The Asia-Pacific's market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the infant formula ingredients market from the different consumers to feed their children in the early six months of their life.



Infant Formula Ingredients Industry: Competitive Analysis



The global infant formula ingredients market comprises several players, some of few profiled companies in this report are Kerry Group plc, Glanbia, Plc, Chr Hansen Holding A/S, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Sachsenmilch GmbH, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., AAK AB, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, and Carbery Group, among others.



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the infant formula ingredients.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.