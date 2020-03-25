Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Testing Market to 2025 Analysis and Forecast by Testing Type (Respiratory,Molecular Diagnostic Test,HIV..)and Present Scenario

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as Joint Ventures, Strategic Alliances, Mergers and Acquisitions, New Product Developments, And Research and Developments in the "Global Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing Market".



Disorders caused by microorganisms such as viruses, parasites, fungi and bacteria are infectious diseases. These diseases can be transferred by direct or indirect contact from one individual to another. Anti-infective medications are used to kill or stop bacteria and viruses from growing. Anti-infective drugs can be classified into antiviral, antibacterial, antiparasitic and antifungal drugs based on the target species. Anti-infective drugs can act or directly target the causative agent through the host defense system.



Infectious Diseases like respiratory diseases, bacterial infections, HIV and HPV, are growing gradually all over the world. For example, According to the WHO Global Health Observatory (GHO) study, 36-39 million people around the world were estimated to have suffered from HIV infection in 2013. Infectious diseases are increasingly endangering public health and significantly making a contribution to rising health care costs. Diagnostic tests for infectious disease help detect specific pathogens and new pathogens, evaluate prognosis, monitor therapy response, and determine appropriate treatment.



The market remains dynamic despite this huge size. However, the demand to identify and curb threats to infectious disease has helped to introduce new devices such as molecular and care point systems, microarrays, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and other technologies. Infectious disease testing can occur with the advent of new disease threats or acceptability of new routine screening procedures, providing a combination of some mature sections with accelerated surges in market growth in the infectious disease diagnostic testing market.



Advances in instrument computerized analysis and microfluidics have enabled infectious disease testing to proliferate across institutions-from traditional sites such as reference laboratories through mobile clinics and physician office laboratories (POLs) in developing countries. Additional funding from non-governmental, international governmental, and non-profit health organizations for infectious disease tests is helping to develop a new generation of advanced test platforms designed to meet testing needs in minimal-resource environments.



Managed care requires faster and more specific test results for contagious diseases. It is possible to use rapid, near-patient testing to rationalize antibacterial use and reduce repeated visits to doctors. Indeed, cost enhancements are needed to widen the role of sending samples used in POL and POC centers as decentralized screening is adversely affected by cuts in diagnostic procedures and laboratory services regarding pricing and reimbursements pressure.



Industrialized world payers are encouraged and receptive to increased coverage of screening and testing for contagious diseases. While precautionary testing services are typically associated with non-communicable diseases or lifestyle , under preventive services, infectious disease screening is also highly qualified.



Asymptomatic or latent diseases can lead to severe chronic diseases that question funding for health care and contribute significantly to national healthcare expenditure. Increasingly accurate and sensitive diagnosis of infectious disease is crucial to earlier implementation of therapy in the infection and to avoid higher treatment costs.



The key global players of Infectious Disease Diagnostic Testing market are Abbott Diagnostic, bioMérieux, Alere, Roche Diagnostic, Diasorin, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Beckman Coulter, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Corgenix, and Epitope Diagnostic.



