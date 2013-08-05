Global Inflight Entertainment Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Global In-flight Entertainment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.65 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of aircraft orders. The Global In-flight Entertainment market has also been witnessing an increased number of new technologies and solutions. However, complying as per regulatory body norms could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global In-flight Entertainment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the APAC, and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global In-flight Entertainment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Panasonic Avionics Corp., Rockwell Collins Inc., and Thales SA.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are IFE services Ltd., Post Modern Group, Spafax Inc., and Stellar Entertainment.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



