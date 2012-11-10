Global Information Lifecycle Management Tools Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Global Information Lifecycle Management Tools market to grow at a CAGR of 18.95 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in regulations. The Global Information Lifecycle Management Tools market has also been witnessing the data explosion in enterprises. However, the lack of awareness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Information Lifecycle Management Tools Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Information Lifecycle Management Tools market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include IBM Corp., Informatica Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Solix Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/91680/global-information-lifecycle-management-tools-market-2011-2015.html