Global Infrared Imaging Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Infrared Imaging market to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for increased energy savings. The Global Infrared Imaging market has also been witnessing the development of high-speed infrared cameras. However, the need for increased investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Infrared Imaging Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Infrared Imaging market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Flir Systems Inc., Axis Communications AB, and Samsung Techwin.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are General Dynamics Corp., Bosch Security Systems Inc., Dali Technology Co. Ltd., Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd (IRISYS), Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd, L-3 Communications Holdings Inc., DRS Technologies Inc., Ulir Vision, and Vigo Systems SA.



