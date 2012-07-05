Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 47.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce total cost of ownership. The Global IaaS market has also been witnessing increasing security features of cloud IaaS solutions. However, growing concerns about data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global IaaS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Amazon.com, CenturyLink Inc., Rackspace Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: GoGrid, AT&T Corp., IBM Corp., OpSource Inc., NaviSite Inc., SoftLayer Technologies Inc., Computer Sciences Corp., Joyent Inc., Media Temple Inc., Layered Technologies Inc., and SunGard Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

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