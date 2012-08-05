Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Infiniti Research.TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Infusion Pumps market to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of diabetes. The Global Infusion Pumps market has also been witnessing the rapid development of ambulatory infusion pumps. However, the stringent approval process for infusion pumps could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Infusion Pumps Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Specialty Infusion Pumps market, and General Purpose Infusion Pumps market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Baxter International Inc., CareFusion Corp., Fresenius Kabi AG, and Hospira Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: B. Braun Melsungen AG, Codman and Shurtleff Inc., Curlin Medical Inc., DJO Inc., Excelsior Medical Corp., ICU Medical Inc., I-Flow Corp., Insulet Corp., IRadimed Corp, LMA International NV, Medtronic Inc., Moog Inc., Nipro Medical Corp., Roche Holdings Ltd., Summit Medical Group, Symbios Medical LLC., Terumo Medical Corp., Universal Medical Technologies Inc., and Zyno Medical LLC.



