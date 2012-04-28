Global Inhalation Systems Market 2010-2014 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2012 -- The Global Inhalation Systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3 percent over the period 2010–2014. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is growing prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The Global Inhalation Systems market has also been witnessing the emergence of sophisticated inhaler devices. However, the ban on chlorofluorocarbon-based propellants could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Inhalation Systems Market 2010–2014 report has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI), and Nebulizers market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include AstraZeneca PLC, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and 3M Drug Delivery Systems



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2014 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents for this report kindly visit:http://www.reportstack.com/product/59666/global-inhalation-systems-market-2010-2014.html" href="http://www.reportstack.com/product/59666/global-inhalation-systems-market-2010-2014.html"> http://www.reportstack.com/product/59666/global-inhalation-systems-market-2010-2014.html>