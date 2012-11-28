Global Innovation in Beverage Packaging 2012

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Global markets for soft drinks, dairy drinks, beer, cider, wine, spirits and flavoured alcoholic beverages. It is divided into five sections covering an Introduction and Executive summary, a Global Overview of the Beverage Market, Packaging Overview, Key Drivers of Packaging Innovation and Innovations by Packaging Type (highlighting innovation for each major beverage packaging material and type), and finally a section covering Future Innovation, including results of a packaging industry survey.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



In an increasingly fast moving and competitive marketplace, innovation in packaging continues to play a key role in new product development and branding in the global beverage sector



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Beverage markets continue to become more competitive and sophisticated as manufacturers and marketers increasingly look to develop products to satisfy regional preferences, rather than adopting a 'one size fits all' approach. The industry is also addressing the specific needs of identified target segments based on a range of criteria including age, gender, lifestyle and purchasing power. Packaging innovation is required to meet the various and changing needs of all sections of the supply chain - from the manufacturer through to consumer - within an increasingly demanding regulatory environment.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Despite the fact that the majority of regional beverage markets within the studied scope have experienced volume growth in 2012, consumers have remained cautious, with a Canadean survey revealing product price to be the most important factor affecting consumer choice over the last two years. As a result, the task of engaging consumers has become increasingly important in today's marketplace. Packaging is integral in capturing consumer interest. An increasing focus on consumer convenience has been evident over the past two years, with producers actively seeking consumer input into more suitable shapes, sizes and packaging designs. Producers have also sought to engage consumers directly with packaging, adding technology which will appeal to the senses and interactive elements such as augmented reality technology and QR coding to labels.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



In addition to providing a market overview and an update on new beverage packaging technologies, developments and products, the report includes a section concerning future innovation in beverage packaging based on a dedicated industry survey carried out in October 2012. This is an essential read for anyone involved in beverage packaging, NPD and consumer insights



Key Features and Benefits



An overview of the global beverage market, by category and region



An assessment of packaging demand at a global and regional level within each of the core beverage categories (soft, beer, cider, wine, spirits, FABs, dairy)



Innovation drivers are identified



Highlighting innovation for each major beverage packaging material and type including new beverage packaging technologies, developments and products over the last two years



Future innovation in beverage packaging is examined, based on a dedicated industry survey carried out in October 2012. In this survey a selection of key packaging industry experts were asked to identify any new beverage product launches which stood out for them in terms of innovation and provide feedback on factors such as visual impact, functionality, distribution benefits, cost reduction, environmental factors and pack shape.



Report Category : Beverages



For further information visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/innovation-in-beverage-packaging-2012-report.html