Global Input/Output (I/O) Modules Market Grow at a CAGR of 7.91% Till 2016.

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2013 -- Global Input/Output (I/O) Modules market to grow at a CAGR of 7.91 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growth of manufacturing industries. The Global I/O Modules market has also been witnessing the adoption of Ethernet I/O modules. However, the high dependency on the Automation Controller market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-io-modules-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global I/O Modules Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions. It also covers the Global I/O Modules market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., and Siemens AG.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are GE Co., Invensys plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Omron Corp., Schneider Electric SA, and Yokogawa Electric Corp.



Browse All Latest Technology Related Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/ict-market-reports-96.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog@ http://industryresearchnews.blogspot.com/