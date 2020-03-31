Global Insect Protein Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026 - Top Companies Food Group (The US), Entomo Farms (Canada), Protifarm (The Netherlands)

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/31/2020 -- The global insect protein market size is anticipated to expand at substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2020–2026. Proteins derived from insects, either through the consumption of whole insects or through processed products, are termed as insect protein. Insect protein is a high quality protein; therefore, it is extensively used for purposes such as animal feed. Insects, plants, micro-organisms, and some species of fish produce antifreeze proteins. Whole insects, flour, and oil are commonly used forms insect protein products types. Rearing of edible insects at a commercial scale requires fewer resources, such as land and feed. Initially, insect protein was used as an ingredient in animal feed.



Based on application, the market has been segmented into food & beverages, animal nutrition [aqua feed, pet food, and poultry feed], pharmaceuticals & cosmetics. Demand for insect protein is high from the food & beverages segment across the globe. Increasing incorporation of protein and high demand for protein alternatives among food & beverage manufacturers to cater to the surging consumer demands is increasing the adoption of insect protein.



Segment by Key players:

- Food Group (the US)

- Entomo Farms (Canada)

- Protifarm (the Netherlands)

- JIMINI'S (the UK)

- Chapul Cricket Protein (the US)



Segment by Type:

- Crickets

- Black Soldier Flies

- Mealworms

- Ants

- Grasshoppers

- Others



Segment by Application:

-

- Food & Beverages

- Animal Nutrition

- Aqua feed

- Pet Food

- Poultry Feed

- Pharmaceuticals

- Cosmetics



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Insect Protein Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Insect Protein Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Insect Protein Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Insect Protein Market Forecast

4.5.1. Insect Protein Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Insect Protein Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Insect Protein Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Insect Protein Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Insect Protein Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Insect Protein Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Insect Protein Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Insect Protein Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Insect Protein Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Insect Protein Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Insect Protein Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Insect Protein Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



