Global Insect Repellent Active Ingredients Market: Trends, Growth, and Forecast to 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2023 -- The global insect repellent active ingredients market is witnessing significant growth, with an estimated value of USD 884 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 1,361 million by 2026, recording a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period.



This market is influenced by various macroeconomic and microeconomic factors in key countries, driving substantial value sales. Developing countries in the Asia Pacific region, in particular, have shown a strong demand for insect repellent products, specifically those associated with public and environmental health. These products are primarily used to control mosquitoes, flies, fleas, and ticks in these regions.



Insect repellents play a crucial role in protecting individuals from harmful insects and the diseases they carry. Among the various active ingredients used in these repellents, DEET (N, N-diethyl-meta-toluamide) stands out as the most common and widely accepted mosquito and tick repellent. DEET is regarded as safe by public health authorities and organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the World Health Organization (WHO). Having been registered for public use since 1957, DEET has established itself as the gold standard of insect repellents due to its cost-effectiveness and exemplary protection properties. Consequently, it captures the largest share of the insect repellent active ingredients market.



Insect repellents with a concentration of active ingredients below 10% are considered safe for infants and children. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends using repellents containing less than 10% DEET on children as young as two months old, providing protection for approximately 2-3 hours. Similarly, the Department of Health, Centre for Health Protection (CHP) of Hong Kong advises that the concentration of DEET for children should not exceed 10%. The preference for lower concentrations is due to the associated lower health risks and optimum safety standards, making them a viable option for infants.



Mosquitoes are known to be carriers of various viruses and infections, making them one of the most dangerous vectors. They transmit diseases that afflict humans, and their bites can cause severe skin irritation due to an allergic reaction to their saliva. To combat the spread of these diseases, many companies and manufacturers have developed insect repellents specifically designed to avoid human-mosquito contact. These products commonly contain active ingredients such as DEET and Picaridin. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends the use of DEET-based repellents with up to 30% concentration for effective protection against mosquitoes for family members over the age of two months.



Aerosols are the most widely used form of mosquito repellents. They consist of various ingredients, including a solvent, a propellant, and other additives. The solvent, typically an organic alcohol like ethanol or propanol, is responsible for diluting the active ingredient to the appropriate concentration. Common propellants used in aerosol mosquito repellents include liquefied hydrocarbon gases such as propane, butane, or isobutanes, as well as hydrofluorocarbons and dimethyl ether. Fragrances and emollients are added to enhance the cosmetic appeal of aerosol repellents.



North America holds a significant share in the insect repellent active ingredients market, accounting for a substantial portion in 2020 in terms of value. According to a Rentokil report in 2018, the region is projected to grow at a CAGR of X.X% from 2021 to 2026. With over 20,000 insects and pest control companies in North America, each employing an average of six technicians, the region boasts the largest market share in the industry. The increase in insect infestation, driven by changing climatic conditions, has led to a rising demand for insect repellents in North America.



Several key players contribute to the growth and development of the insect repellent active ingredients market. These include Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Sumitomo Chemical (UK) PLC (UK), Citrefine International Limited (UK), NK Chemiosys Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Shorgun Organics Ltd. (India). These companies play a crucial role in driving innovation, ensuring product quality, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers in the insect repellent industry.



