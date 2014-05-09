Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Insulation Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
About Global Insulation Market
Building insulation regulates the heat generated inside buildings. Insulation materials help control the heat that is dissipated through conduction, convection, and radiation. Apart from their unique thermal properties, insulation materials also provide protection against sound, fire, and impact.
Analysts forecast the Global Insulation market will grow at a CAGR of 8.17 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Insulation market during the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of wool, plastic foams, and other insulation materials.
Wool includes fiber glass and mineral wool
Plastic foams include materials such as expanded polystyrene, extruded polystyrene, polyurethane, and other plastic foams
Other insulation materials include sheep's wool, straw, and cellulose
Global Insulation Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Insulation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
Americas
EMEA
APAC
Key Vendors
BASF SE
Huntsman Corp.
Knauf Insulation Group
Owens Corning Corp.
Recticel SA
Other Prominent Vendors
Bayer AG
Byucksan Corp.
Carlisle Insulation Inc.
Celotex Ltd.
CSR Ltd.
Dalian Rockwool Co. Ltd.
Fletcher Building Ltd.
GAF Materials Corp.
Hebei Renqiu Jinglian Group Co. Ltd.
Johns-Manville Corp.
Kingspan Group plc
Ningbo Firewheel Thermal Insulation & Sealing Co. Ltd.
Nova Chemicals Corp.
Paroc Group
Rockwool Group
Saint-Gobain SA
Tengzhou City Huahai New Thermal Insulation Material Co. Ltd.
The Dow Chemical Co.
Xtratherm Ltd.
Key Market Driver
Spurt in Construction Activities in Developing Countries.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Challenge
Lack of Awareness of Benefits of Insulation.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Market Trend
Increasing Usage of Recyclable Insulation Materials.
For a full, detailed list, view our report.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Companies Mentioned
BASF SE, Huntsman Corp., Knauf Insulation Group , Owens Corning Corp., Recticel SA, Bayer AG, Byucksan Corp., Carlisle Insulation Inc., Celotex Ltd., CSR Ltd., Dalian Rockwool Co. Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., GAF Materials Corp., Hebei Renqiu Jinglian Group Co. Ltd., Johns-Manville Corp., Kingspan Group plc, Ningbo Firewheel Thermal Insulation & Sealing Co. Ltd., Nova Chemicals Corp., Paroc Group, Rockwool Group, Saint-Gobain SA, Tengzhou City Huahai New Thermal Insulation Material Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Xtratherm Ltd.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/154142/global-insulation-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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