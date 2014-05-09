Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Insulation Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Global Insulation Market

Building insulation regulates the heat generated inside buildings. Insulation materials help control the heat that is dissipated through conduction, convection, and radiation. Apart from their unique thermal properties, insulation materials also provide protection against sound, fire, and impact.

Analysts forecast the Global Insulation market will grow at a CAGR of 8.17 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Insulation market during the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of wool, plastic foams, and other insulation materials.

Wool includes fiber glass and mineral wool

Plastic foams include materials such as expanded polystyrene, extruded polystyrene, polyurethane, and other plastic foams

Other insulation materials include sheep's wool, straw, and cellulose

Global Insulation Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Insulation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

BASF SE

Huntsman Corp.

Knauf Insulation Group

Owens Corning Corp.

Recticel SA

Other Prominent Vendors



Bayer AG

Byucksan Corp.

Carlisle Insulation Inc.

Celotex Ltd.

CSR Ltd.

Dalian Rockwool Co. Ltd.

Fletcher Building Ltd.

GAF Materials Corp.

Hebei Renqiu Jinglian Group Co. Ltd.

Johns-Manville Corp.

Kingspan Group plc

Ningbo Firewheel Thermal Insulation & Sealing Co. Ltd.

Nova Chemicals Corp.

Paroc Group

Rockwool Group

Saint-Gobain SA

Tengzhou City Huahai New Thermal Insulation Material Co. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Co.

Xtratherm Ltd.

Key Market Driver

Spurt in Construction Activities in Developing Countries.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Challenge

Lack of Awareness of Benefits of Insulation.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Market Trend

Increasing Usage of Recyclable Insulation Materials.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



BASF SE, Huntsman Corp., Knauf Insulation Group , Owens Corning Corp., Recticel SA, Bayer AG, Byucksan Corp., Carlisle Insulation Inc., Celotex Ltd., CSR Ltd., Dalian Rockwool Co. Ltd., Fletcher Building Ltd., GAF Materials Corp., Hebei Renqiu Jinglian Group Co. Ltd., Johns-Manville Corp., Kingspan Group plc, Ningbo Firewheel Thermal Insulation & Sealing Co. Ltd., Nova Chemicals Corp., Paroc Group, Rockwool Group, Saint-Gobain SA, Tengzhou City Huahai New Thermal Insulation Material Co. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Xtratherm Ltd.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154142/global-insulation-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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