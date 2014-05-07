Global Insulation Market (Building Materials) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Insulation Market 2014-2018 new report in its store.Building insulation regulates the heat generated inside buildings. Insulation materials help control the heat that is dissipated through conduction, convection, and radiation. Apart from their unique thermal properties, insulation materials also provide protection against sound, fire, and impact.



Analysts forecast the Global Insulation Market will grow at a CAGR of 8.17 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Insulation market during the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of wool, plastic foams, and other insulation materials.



- Wool includes fiber glass and mineral wool

- Plastic foams include materials such as expanded polystyrene, extruded polystyrene, polyurethane, and other plastic foams

- Other insulation materials include sheep’s wool, straw, and cellulose



Global Insulation Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Insulation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- BASF SE

- Huntsman Corp.

- Knauf Insulation Group

- Owens Corning Corp.

- Recticel SA



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Other Prominent Vendors

- Bayer AG

- Byucksan Corp.

- Carlisle Insulation Inc.

- Celotex Ltd.

- CSR Ltd.

- Dalian Rockwool Co. Ltd.

- Fletcher Building Ltd.

- GAF Materials Corp.

- Hebei Renqiu Jinglian Group Co. Ltd.

- Johns-Manville Corp.

- Kingspan Group plc

- Ningbo Firewheel Thermal Insulation & Sealing Co. Ltd.

- Nova Chemicals Corp.

- Paroc Group

- Rockwool Group

- Saint-Gobain SA

- Tengzhou City Huahai New Thermal Insulation Material Co. Ltd.

- The Dow Chemical Co.

- Xtratherm Ltd.



Key Market Driver

- Spurt in Construction Activities in Developing Countries.



Key Market Challenge

- Lack of Awareness of Benefits of Insulation.



Key Market Trend

- Increasing Usage of Recyclable Insulation Materials.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?