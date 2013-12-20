Global Insulation Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- This Report is Insulation refers to a process wherein a non-conducting material is used to isolate something from its surroundings, and sustain its normal state of being. It can be used for different purposes like sound, heat, and electricity insulation. However, the insulation market is heavily influenced by the high-growth building-insulation market. This market can be classified into residential, non-residential, and industrial insulation. Insulators are useful for controlling the energy efficiency of the house, or in an industrial setting and also in reducing the carbon footprint. Insulators can be classified broadly into two categories, Mineral fibers, and Plastic foams among which the later account for the majority of sales.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/insulation.html



The insulation market has witnessed high growth over the last decade and is expected to grow at least at the same pace. The biggest market for insulation is the North American region, followed by Europe. Germany leads the demand in Europe followed by the industrial countries like France, Italy, the UK, and Spain. These markets are expected to be steady and grow at a slow pace. However, strong demand is expected to be generated from the nascent markets in Asia-pacific, China, and Latin America.



The main driver of this industry is the growing market in the Asia-Pacific, boosted by the real estate and industrial boom. Insulation is still uncommon in Asia but it is fast catching up, as environment awareness among the public is on the rise. The market is the U.S. is matured but is still growing at a considerable rate. The initiative to change the climate taken up by the government has considerably boosted the home insulation market. In the western market, only about a quarter of the demand is from new buildings, and the rest is retrofit. The retrofit market is considerably large in the USA.



Although insulation is an environment friendly application, it still poses some threat to the environment. Over the years due to the improvement in technology, new highly efficient blowing agents have been developed. These blowing agents consist of an ozone depleting material (CFC), which is not desirable. R&D of environment friendly insulation materials is being carried out to negate this issue. Some of the market players in this industry are Knauf, Rockwool, Celotex, Xtratherm, Isover, and Kingspan.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Chemical & Materials Market: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chemical-market-reports-2.html



About Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us



Sheela AK

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States.



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Market Research Blog:

http://tmrmarkets.blogspot.com/

http://businessindustryresearch.blogspot.com/

http://chemicalandmaterials.blogspot.com/