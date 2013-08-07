Global Insulation Market Is Expected to Reach USD 56.6 Billion in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report "Global and U.S. Insulation Market by Type (Fiberglass, Foamed Plastic, Mineral Wool and Other) and Application (Residential Construction, Nonresidential Construction and Industrial, HVAC & OEM) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the global market for insulation was valued at USD 32.46 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 56.68 billion by 2018 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2012 to 2018. The U.S. market for insulation was valued at USD 6.05 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach USD 10.36 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2012 to 2018.



The demand for insulation is expected to be driven by the growth of construction industry in developing countries of Asia Pacific and the growth of re-insulation market in the developed economies of the U.S. and Europe. Increasing awareness about the depleting earthly resources and the urgent need to conserve energy, has manifested into amplified demand for insulation in homes and offices.



Fiberglass is the most widely used insulation material worldwide and accounted for more than 43% of the global insulation market in 2011 and approximately 48.3% of the total U.S. market for the same year. Fiberglass is also the fastest growing insulation material and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2012 to 2018. Foamed plastics are the second biggest insulation material consumed globally as well as in the U.S. and is expected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.



Residential construction emerged as the leading end use application for insulation and accounted for approximately half of the total U.S. insulation market in terms of volume for the year 2011. Nonresidential construction market for insulation in the U.S. is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2012 to 2018.



Asia Pacific was the biggest consumer of insulation material and accounted for more than 40% of the global market in 2011. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest growing market for insulation at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2012 to 2018. The North American market for insulation is also expected to grow at a healthy pace over the forecast period.



Some of the leading companies operating in the global and in the U.S. insulation market include Owens Corning, Certain Teed, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Guardian Building Products, Knauf Gips KG, Dow Building Solutions, and Rockwool International among others.



The report segments the insulation market as described below:



Global Insulation Market, by Product Type



- Fiberglass

- Foamed Plastic

- Mineral Wool

- Other (including Cotton Wool, Wool Slag etc.)



Global Insulation Market, by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



U.S. Insulation Market, by Product Type



- Fiberglass

- Foamed Plastic

- Mineral Wool

- Other (including Cotton Wool, Wool Slag etc.)



U.S. Insulation Market, by Application



- Residential Construction

- Industrial, HVAC and OEM

- Nonresidential Construction



