Global Insulin Pens Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026 - Top Companies Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, Smiths Group Plc

The global insulin pens market size is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, 2020 to 2026, owing to the growing incidences of diabetes among various age groups. Insulin pens are a type of infusion devices that are used for permeating insulin to diabetic patients. The pens are preferred among patients with type 1 diabetes as it is less painful and provides accurate dosages than syringes and vials. The usage of insulin pens depends on the type of insulin required, the number of units needed per insulin shot, and the available pens for that insulin type. The maximum dose and the incremental value vary from one to another; whereas, the amount of total insulin units in the cartridges varies as well.



Global Insulin Pens Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9 % during forecast period 2020-2026.



Based on types, the insulin pens market has been bifurcated into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment held a larger share of the market owing to its wide use in devices in developed countries for administering insulin among diabetic patients. A reusable insulin pen contains a replaceable cartridge, which can be changed when it is emptied.



Based on applications, the market has been divided into hospitals, chemists, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The chemists segment accounted for a significant share of the market and is expected to grow at a high pace, as after diagnoses of diabetes, the necessity for visiting a hospital decreases. A large number of patients rely on diagnostic centers for tests and get their insulin pens from a chemist shops if the test results are positive.



Segment by Key players:

- Novo Nordisk A/S

- Sanofi-Aventis US LLC

- Smiths Group plc

- Biocon

- NIPRO

- Eli Lilly and Company



Segment by Type:

- Disposable

- Reusable



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals

- Chemists

- Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Insulin Pens Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Insulin Pens Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Insulin Pens Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Insulin Pens Market Forecast

4.5.1. Insulin Pens Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Insulin Pens Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Insulin Pens Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Insulin Pens Market Analysis And Forecast By Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Type

5.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Type

5.3. Insulin Pens Market Size And Volume Forecast By Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube And Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment By Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis By Type



6. Global Insulin Pens Market Analysis And Forecast By Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Application

6.2.2. Y-O-Y Growth Projections By Application

6.3. Insulin Pens Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Insulin Pens Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Insulin Pens Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Insulin Pens Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Insulin Pens Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



