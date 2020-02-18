Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- This Report by Worldwide Market Reports on Integrated Building Management Systems is a detailed analysis of the market providing you with the latest industry data and future market trends. The details and data in the report will allow you to identify three important factors in the market which are products, revenue, and growth profitability.



The global integrated building management systems market is segmented on the basis of solutions, end-user, and geography.On the basis of solutions, the market is segregated into hardware, software, and services. Hardware dominated the market segment for solutions in 2015 and is forecasted to experience a steady growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in buildings preferring integrated building management systems over individual building management systems (BMS). In addition, an integrated system replacing an unconnected system in existing buildings is also triggering market growth of this segment. On the basis of end-user, the global market is segregated into government buildings, residential buildings, and commercial buildings. Commercial buildings held the most dominant market share in 2015 and is forecasted to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period owing to increase in demand among commercial buildings as it is easier to predict and manage potential issues by managers. Therefore, there is increased demand for adopting integrated building management systems in commercial buildings.



This report studies the global Integrated Building Management Systems market, analyzes and researches the Integrated Building Management Systems development status and forecast in

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Cisco, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, United Technologies, Bosch Security, Building IQ, Building Logix, Convergentz, AllGreen Ecotech, Avanceon



Market segment by Type, Integrated Building Management Systems can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services



Market segment by Application, Integrated Building Management Systems can be split into

Commercial buildings

Residential buildings

Government buildings



Table of Contents



Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022



1 Industry Overview of Integrated Building Management Systems



2 Global Integrated Building Management Systems Competition Analysis by Players



3 Company (Top Players) Profiles



4 Global Integrated Building Management Systems Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)



5 United States Integrated Building Management Systems Development Status and Outlook



6 EU Integrated Building Management Systems Development Status and Outlook



7 Japan Integrated Building Management Systems Development Status and Outlook



8 China Integrated Building Management Systems Development Status and Outlook



9 India Integrated Building Management Systems Development Status and Outlook



10 Southeast Asia Integrated Building Management Systems Development Status and Outlook



11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2017-2022)



12 Integrated Building Management Systems Market Dynamics



13 Market Effect Factors Analysis



14 Research Finding/Conclusion



15 Appendix



