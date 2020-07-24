Global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2026

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- The report on the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market includes a brief overview of the industry along with the definition and market scope of the products being sold. The major industry trends that are prevalent in the market are discussed in detail. The market is comprehensively analyzed according to different parameters and the results are presented in the report. Based on the different parameters that measure the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market growth, the report provides a market forecast from the year 2020 to 2026. Strategic developments that have taken place in recent times have also been covered.



This report focuses on the global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.



The key players covered in this study

Active IPM

AgBiTech

AgriSense-BCS Ltd.

AgrichemBio

Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L.

ATGC Biotech

Atlas Agro

Hercon Environmental Corporation

Russell IPM

SemiosBIO Technologies

Shin-Etsu

Sumi Agro France

Syngenta Bioline Ltd.

Trécé, Inc.



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Sex pheromones

Aggregation pheromones

Oviposition deterring pheromones

Alarm pheromones



Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Commercial



Regional description



The global Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones market has been analyzed and proper study of the market has been done on the basis of various regions. Apart from this, the expanding utilization of the product or service is anticipated to boost the market growth in the coming years. The regions covered in the report include Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America, South, and Central America, Latin America and Africa. All these regions have been studied in-depth and the prevalent trends and various opportunities are also mentioned in the market report.



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



Table of Content



1 Report Overview



2 Global Growth Trends by Regions



3 Competition Landscape by Key Players



4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)



5 Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Pheromones Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)



6 North America



7 Europe



8 China



9 Japan



10 Southeast Asia



11 India



12 Central & South America



13 Key Players Profiles



14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions



15 Appendix



……Continued



