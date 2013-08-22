Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Integrated Playout Automation Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Integrated Playout Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 27.57 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction of capital expenditure and operational cost for end-user segments. The market also been witnessing the steady growth of the Broadcast industry. However, low adoption rate of integrated playout devices by end-user segments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Integrated Playout Automation Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Europe, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Integrated Playout Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Florical Systems Inc., Miranda Technologies Inc., and Snell Corporation Ltd.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are Cinegy LLC, Fission Software Inc., Grass Valley USA LLC, Hardata SA, Harmonic Inc., Harris Corp., Masstech Group Inc., Oasys Automated Playout Ltd., Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd., Pebble Beach Systems Ltd., Pixel Power Inc., SkyLark Technology Inc., and Video Technics Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Florical Systems Inc., Miranda Technologies Inc., Snell Corporation Ltd., Cinegy LLC, Fission Software Inc., Grass Valley USA LLC, Hardata SA, Harmonic Inc., Harris Corp., Masstech Group Inc., Oasys Automated Playout Ltd., Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd., Pebble Beach Systems Ltd., Pixel Power Inc., SkyLark Technology Inc., and Video Technics Inc.



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