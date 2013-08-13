Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Global Integrated Playout Automation market to grow at a CAGR of 27.57 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the reduction of capital expenditure and operational cost for end-user segments. The market also been witnessing the steady growth of the Broadcast industry. However, low adoption rate of integrated playout devices by end-user segments could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Integrated Playout Automation Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, Europe, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Integrated Playout Automation market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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The key vendors dominating this space include Evertz Microsystems Ltd., Florical Systems Inc., Miranda Technologies Inc., and Snell Corporation Ltd.



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