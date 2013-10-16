Global Integrated Safety Syringes Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- The syringes that are inbuilt with a safety mechanism are known as integrated safety syringes or safety syringes. The needles on these syringes are either detachable or permanently attached, and are coated with a sheath that helps prevent needle retraction. In addition, this sheath also helps in preventing direct contact of the needle with body fluids. These syringes help in avoiding re-use of needles, which will in turn increase the safety parameters for the patients. Integrated safety syringes are of three types, namely, auto disable, breaking plunger and sliding needle sheath syringes. Auto disable syringes are built with an internal mechanism that prevents the backflow of medications into the barrel, by blocking the passage once the plunger is depressed. Breaking plunger syringes are built with the mechanism that cracks the needle when the plunger is fully depressed. Sliding needle sheath syringes involve a sheath which slides over the needle when the injection is completed.



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Increasing government concerns of various nations for safety of injections will augment the growth of integrated safety syringes market. The Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act was passed by the government of U.S. to prevent transmission of blood borne pathogens and needle injuries. In addition, the African government declared October 1 2012, a deadline date to phase out all conventional syringes and establish use of auto disable syringes in health institutes. Increase in the use of self administrative drug devices and in government funding, will also boost the growth of this market. Moreover, increase in geriatric population coupled with rising disease incidences will also support the growth of this market. The WHO-UNICEF-UNFPA supported the funding for auto disable syringes in immunization services. Some of the major players operating in this market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Revolutions Medical Inc., Safety Syringes Inc., Unitract and Abbott Laboratories among other significant players worldwide.



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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