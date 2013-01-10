Global Intelligent Power Quality Analyzer Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Intelligent Power Quality (PQ) Analyzer market to reach US$407.7 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from developing countries. The Global Intelligent PQ Analyzer market has also been witnessing the increasing demand for integrated PQ analyzers. However, the lack of awareness about intelligent PQ analyzers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Intelligent Power Quality Analyzer Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent PQ Analyzer market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Hioki E.E. Corp., Megger Ltd., Dranetz Technologies Inc., and Elspec Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fluke Corp., Mitsubishi Corp., Schneider Electric SA, Supreme Technology & Energy Solutions Australia Pty. Ltd., and Amperis Products SL.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



