GlobalÂ IntelligentÂ PrintÂ ManagementÂ MarketÂ 2012-2016

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of GlobalIntelligentPrintManagementMarket2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Intelligent Print Management market to grow at a CAGR of 6.70 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for significant cost reduction. The Global Intelligent Print Management market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of cloud and mobile printing. However, the increasing security concerns regarding misuse of critical data could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Intelligent Print Management Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Print Management market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are R.R Donnelley, Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP), Nuance Communications Inc., and Xerox Corp.

Other vendors mentioned in the report are Lexmark International Corp, Pharos System International and Capella Technologies.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



R.R Donnelley, Hewlett-Packard Co. (HP), Nuance Communications Inc., Xerox Corp., Lexmark International Corp, Pharos System International and Capella Technologies.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143471/globalintelligentprintmanagementmarket2012-2016.html

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Roger Campbell

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United States

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