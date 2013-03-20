Global Intelligent Systems Market 2012-2016 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- analysts forecast the Global Intelligent Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 16.07 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid development of ecosystems. The Global Intelligent Systems market has also been witnessing the increasing demand from emerging economies. However, the high ASPs of intelligent systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Intelligent Systems Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Texas Instruments Inc., Freescale Semiconductors Inc., Infineon Technologies Inc., and Intel Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Apple Inc., Atmel Corp., Broadcom Corp., Cavium Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corp., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NetLogic Microsystems Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ST-Ericsson, and Toshiba Corp.



