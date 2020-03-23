Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Innovations, Analysis, Size, Demand and Forecast to 2026 : Thales Group, Siemens AG, Cubic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The increasing number of mega cities and the population growth in developed and developing countries has increased the importance of deploying an intelligent transport system (ITS). ITS system constitutes both, road transport and an efficient metro/underground rail system. ITS involves the revamp of overall technological aspects such as GPS, Carrier Access for Land Mobiles (CALM), Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC) etc.



Intelligent Transportation System Market size estimated at US$ 23 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of over 5.0 % from 2019 to 2026



Globally, the concerned government departments understand the importance of implementing an efficient ITS system, which is an important driving factor for the market growth. Therefore, these departments are formulating specific programs and taking initiatives to implement the system. For example, the U.S. Department of Transport (DOT) is focusing on intelligent infrastructure, intelligent vehicles and integration of these two factors. The DOT has started a Federal ITS program that would make research initiatives, investigative study and support the deployment of the system through systematic investment. Additionally, an efficient transport system would assist in controlling traffic congestions and increase environmental benefits by reducing pollution, and these factors act as other major drivers for the intelligent transportation systems market.



However, the major restraint for the market growth is the slow growth of infrastructure, especially in the developing regions of the world due to the high cost of installation. Another key restraint for the growth of the market is the lack of standards and negligible interoperability between the various modes of transport and technologies. To address these challenges, various government sectors and key players in the market are forming strategic private-public partnerships. Furthermore, the major opportunity for the market lies in the development of smart vehicles that would operate on intelligently controlled roads by deploying state of art infrastructure and latest technologies.



Segment by Key players:

- Thales Group

- Siemens AG

- Cubic Corporation

- Hitachi Ltd

- Kapsch TrafficCom



Segment by Type:

- ATIS

- ATMS

- ATPS

- APTS

- EMS



Segment by Application:

- Traffic Management

- Road Safety and Security

- Freight Management

- Public Transport

- Environment Protection

- Automotive Telematics

- Parking Management

- Road Tolling System



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Intelligent Transportation System Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Intelligent Transportation System Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Intelligent Transportation System Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Forecast

4.5.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Intelligent Transportation System Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Intelligent Transportation System Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Intelligent Transportation System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Intelligent Transportation System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Intelligent Transportation System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Intelligent Transportation System Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Intelligent Transportation System Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



