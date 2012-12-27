Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Global Intelligent Transportation Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 10.48 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce traffic congestion. The Global Intelligent Transportation Systems market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of intelligent traffic security solutions. However, the high cost of maintenance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Transportation Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Denso Corp., Efkon AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, and TransCore Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are: Innovation In Traffic Transportation Systems AG, Thales Group, Garmin International Inc., Q-Free ASA, Ricardo plc, Agero Inc., Traffic Tech Middle East, Traficon N V, Savari Inc., Addco LLC, Lanner Electronics Inc., Sensys Networks Inc., Sigtec Pty Ltd., Swarco AG, Telenav Inc., and TomTom NV.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

