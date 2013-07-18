Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market 2012-2016 Published at MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Intelligent Transportation System market to grow at a CAGR of 11.40 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid growth of the Global Smart Cities market. The Global Intelligent Transportation System market has also been witnessing an increasing number of government initiatives promoting intelligent transportation systems. However, the high maintenance cost required for proper implementation of intelligent transportation systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Intelligent Transportation System Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Transportation System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Denso Corp., Efkon AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, and TransCore Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Addco LLC, Agero Inc., Garmin International Inc., Innovation In Traffic Transportation Systems AG, Lanner Electronics Inc., Ricardo plc, Savari Inc., Sensys Networks Inc., Sigtec Pty Ltd., Swarco AG, Telenav Inc., Thales Group, TomTom NV, Traffic Tech Middle East, and Traficon N V.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



