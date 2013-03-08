Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market 2012 - 2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Intelligent Vending Machines market to grow at a CAGR of 45.5 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the improved user interface of intelligent vending machines. The Global Intelligent Vending Machines market has also been witnessing rapid technological advancement. However, the increasing cost of rental space could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Intelligent Vending Machines Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Vending Machines market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors that are proving intelligent vending solutions are Cantaloupe Systems Inc., Coin Acceptors Inc., MEI, and USA Technologies Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



