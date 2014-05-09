Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Intelligent Video Analytics

Video analytics is a technology that is used to process and analyze video streams electronically. It helps end-users automatically detect events of interest and recognize a range of behaviors in real time, without an operator having to view the video. Intelligent video analytics provides advanced monitoring capabilities to end-users, which helps them conduct highly sophisticated video surveillance. Intelligent video analytics distinguishes objects in motion based on various parameters such as size and shape. Furthermore, end-users can use the insights collected to analyze the behavior of these moving objects based on built-in rules. Government organizations, large enterprises, and SMEs across the globe are using intelligent video analytics solutions to better monitor their resources.

Analysts forecast the Global Intelligent Video Analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 34.12 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Exhibit 1: Server-based Implementation Architecture



Source: TechNavio Analysis

Exhibit 2: Edge-based Implementation Architecture



Source: TechNavio Analysis

Covered in this Report

The solutions in the Global Intelligent Video Analytics market are generally built on two different types of architecture: server-based and edge-based. Although some vendors differentiate slightly in the solution implementation type, all video analytics can be implemented in the above mentioned predominant architectures.

Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Video Analytics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Agent Video Intelligence Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Honeywell International Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Other Prominent Vendors



Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corp.

Infinova Corp.

Intellivision Inc.

Nice Systems Ltd.

ObjectVideo Inc.

Verint Systems Inc.

VideoIQ Inc.

Market Driver

Increasing Generation of Unstructured Video Data.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Low Awareness of Value Generated through Intelligent Video Analytics Solutions.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Constant Technological Advancements.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Agent Video Intelligence Inc., Axis Communications AB, Honeywell International Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Cisco Systems Inc., IBM Corp., Infinova Corp., Intellivision Inc., Nice Systems Ltd., ObjectVideo Inc., Verint Systems Inc., VideoIQ Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154132/global-intelligent-video-analytics-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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