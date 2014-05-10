Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market (Server & Edge-Based ) 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Video analytics is a technology that is used to process and analyze video streams electronically. It helps end-users automatically detect events of interest and recognize a range of behaviors in real time, without an operator having to view the video. Intelligent video analytics provides advanced monitoring capabilities to end-users, which helps them conduct highly sophisticated video surveillance. Intelligent video analytics distinguishes objects in motion based on various parameters such as size and shape. Furthermore, end-users can use the insights collected to analyze the behavior of these moving objects based on built-in rules. Government organizations, large enterprises, and SMEs across the globe are using intelligent video analytics solutions to better monitor their resources.



Analysts forecast the Global Intelligent Video Analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 34.12 percent over the period 2013-2018.

- Exhibit 1: Server-based Implementation Architecture

- Exhibit 2: Edge-based Implementation Architecture



Inquire for Discount @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/discount?rname=16932



Covered in this Report

The solutions in the Global Intelligent Video Analytics market are generally built on two different types of architecture: server-based and edge-based. Although some vendors differentiate slightly in the solution implementation type, all video analytics can be implemented in the above mentioned predominant architectures.



Global Intelligent Video Analytics Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Video Analytics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Agent Video Intelligence Inc.

- Axis Communications AB

- Honeywell International Inc.

- Robert Bosch GmbH



Purchase Report Directly @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=16932



Other Prominent Vendors

- Cisco Systems Inc.

- IBM Corp.

- Infinova Corp.

- Intellivision Inc.

- Nice Systems Ltd.

- ObjectVideo Inc.

- Verint Systems Inc.

- VideoIQ Inc.



Market Driver

- Increasing Generation of Unstructured Video Data.



Market Challenge

- Low Awareness of Value Generated through Intelligent Video Analytics Solutions.



Market Trend

- Constant Technological Advancements.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?