Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2013 -- Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Market In The Retail Industry 2012-2016



Global Intelligent Video Surveillance market in the Retail industry to grow at a CAGR of 27.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for better image quality. The Global Intelligent Video Surveillance market in the Retail industry has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of IP video surveillance. However, the lack of awareness about digital IVS systems and technology could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Regional Overview:-



Global Intelligent Video Surveillance Market in the Retail Industry 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Video Surveillance market in the Retail industry landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



Vendor Landscape:-



The Global IVS market in the Retail industry is highly fragmented. The market is witnessing intensifying competition among the existing vendors and the new entrants. The intense competition and the declining profit margins constitute significant risk factors in the vendors' operations. The key vendors dominating this market space are Axis Communication AB, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., and Panasonic Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Sony Electronics Inc., ACTi Corp., Avigilon Corp., Arecont Vision LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Exacq Technologies Inc., H3C Technologies Co. Ltd, Genetec Inc., March Networks Corp., MACROSCOP, Milestone Systems A/S, Mobotix AG, NICE Systems Inc., Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric S.A., 3i-MIND Inc., and 3xLOGIC Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report



3. Market Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape



7. Market Segmentation by Product



8. Market Segmentation by End-users



9. Geographical Segmentation



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Trends and their Impact



17. Vendor Landscape



18. Key Vendor Analysis



19. Other Reports in this Series



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