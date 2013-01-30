Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market to grow at a CAGR of 39.2 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing data explosion in enterprises. The Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market has also been witnessing the increased demand for mobile-based virtual assistants. However, the high cost of maintenance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-intelligent-virtual-assistant-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this market space are NextIT Corp., Creative Virtual Ltd., VirtuOz Inc., and Anboto Group.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Synthetix Ltd., Ecreation Group Pte. Ltd., eGain Communications Corp., Eidoserve (GetAbby) Inc., Fido intelligence Ltd., H-care SRL, Inbenta Technologies, Incesoft Co. Ltd., Indisys, Oddcast Inc., Stanusch Technologies SA, The Selfservice Company Inc., Vi-Clone Corp., MyCyberTwin Pty. Ltd., CodeBaby Corp., InteliWISE SA, IntelliResponse Systems Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., SpeakToit Inc., and Artificial Solutions UK Ltd.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160199



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Latest Reports :

Global DSL Modem Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160205



Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160190