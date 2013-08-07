Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Interactive Kiosk market to grow at a CAGR of 14.81 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the adoption of interactive kiosk. The Global Interactive Kiosk market has also been witnessing the use of tablets as a medium of interaction. However, rapid technological obsolescence could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Interactive Kiosk market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include Diebold Inc., International Business Machine Corp., KIOSK Information Systems Inc., and NCR Corp.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/138913/global-interactive-kiosk-market-2012-2016.html